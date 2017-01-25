WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Man shot in parking lot at "That Damn NY Liquor Store"

10News Staff , WTSP 7:07 AM. EST January 25, 2017

ST PETERSBURG -- A man is expected to survive after police say he was shot in the parking lot at a liquor store.

Police were called to "That Damn New York Liquor Store" in the 1400 block of 16th St. S around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they arrived on scene, they found an adult male shot. 

He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

16th Street S remains closed in the area, but is expected to open before 8 a.m.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories