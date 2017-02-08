WTSP
Man rescued from garbage truck after sleeping in dumpster

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 6:59 AM. EST February 08, 2017

TAMPA -- Emergency crews are working to rescue a man trapped in a garbage truck. Tampa Police say the man was sleeping in the dumpster at the time of the incident.

While making rounds, the Waste Management driver realized a man was calling for help. Police say the man was sleeping in the dumpster and was dumped into the garbage truck along with the contents of the dumpster.

The man was rescued from the truck around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and was wheeled away on a stretcher.

Crews are still working the scene.

This is a developing story check back with 10News for updates.

