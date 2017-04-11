Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was stabbed in the stomach during an attempted robbery incident Monday night outside of the Oasis at Belmont Apartments in Bradenton.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported that William Michael Floyd, 37, was walking near the entrance to the apartment complex on 18th Street West around 8:15 p.m. when he was approached by a man who stabbed him. The suspect then demanded Floyd hand over his valuables.

Floyd told the suspect that he did not have anything and the suspect ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30 year old white male, 5-feet-10 inches in height with short brown hair. He was wearing plaid shorts, a light colored shirt and glasses.

Call MCSO at 941-747-3011 if you have information about the suspect.

