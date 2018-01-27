Man steals fire chief's vehicle, leads deputies on chase, officials say

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A man stole a Lealman Fire District chief's vehicle and led deputies on a chase before being arrested Saturday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the 2014 Ford Expedition was stolen from the district's Station 18, 4360 55th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg about 1:15 p.m.

Deputies spotted the vehicle near Park Street North and 84th Lane and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to stop.

Deputies said they tried to use stop sticks, but they were unsuccessful. An air unit was able to keep a watch on the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped at Arby's restaurant, 6640 Ulmerton Road, Largo, and the driver tried to run inside, but deputies caught him

Michael James Chick, 31, of St. Petersburg was arrested and charged with burglary to an occupied structure, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto.

The vehicle got minor damage.

