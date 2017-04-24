Man suffers burns saving endangered animals in South Florida wildfire

NAPLES, Florida— The intense heat of a fast moving wildfire left Donovan Smith’s face, arms and legs burnt and blistered.

“It looked like total Armageddon. It was nasty and bad and it was on us like that,” recalls Smith, the longtime operator of the NGALA Wildlife Preserve.

Smith had enough time to escape himself but refused to allow his animals, including an endangered Rhinoceros named Walter, to die in the flames.

“It was nothing but pure fire,” said Smith. Literally as I’m driving I’m watching my skin peel off and blister. And you couldn’t stop, you couldn’t turn around.”

Fire crews rushed in as Smith attempted to load up his last few panicked animals.

“He was pacing around and he came over by me and started to calm down. The firefighters turned on a hose and showered it over him to create a cool zone for him.”

Amazingly all the animals made it out safely. Walter the Rhinoceros does have some blistering but it seems Donovan suffered the most serious burns flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Lee County before being transferred the TGH burn unit in Tampa.

“It’s not the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, but it’s painful.

Donovan has a long recovery ahead and even when he’s released he’ll have to be cautions of infections as his skin heals. Even so, he’s eager to get back to work taking care of the animals he loves.

© 2017 WTSP-TV