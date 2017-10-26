Man wanted in stabbing death of a Ruskin man found and arrested

Angel Calix (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

RUSKIN, Fla. -- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputies have located and arrested Angel Calix, who was wanted for the fatal stabbing of Derick Avila on Tuesday evening.

Deputies originally responded to a home on Windton Oak Drive in Ruskin and found Derick Avila, 22, lying in the driveway with multiple stab wounds.

First responders took Avila to an area hospital where he later died.

Deputies say Angel Calix, 26, stabbed Avila in the chest with a kitchen knife after the two got into an argument.

Calix then fled the scene. Deputies had been searching for him until today.

Calix is being held in the Hillsborough County jail after being arrested for manslaughter.

