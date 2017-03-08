Man who posed as security guard busted by SPPD

Hai "Harry" Hoang (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man who was allegedly posing as as a security guard following a two month investigation into his activities.

St. Petersburg Police Department reported that Hai "Harry" Hoang, was arrested Tuesday and charged with false personation of a watchman and two weapons offenses after it was discovered that Hoang is not licensed to perform security guard duty.

A search of Hoang's residence which he shares with his parents at 3503 58th Avenue North No. 22, revealed he was in possession of tactical equipment, police uniforms and weapons both real and fake.

Police believe Hoang may have posed as a law enforcement officer. Detectives want anyone who may have been stopped by Hoang or employed Hoang as a security guard to call them at 727-893-7780.

