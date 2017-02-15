Man who put credit card skimming device on ATM wanted

TAMPA -- Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of placing a skimmer on an ATM.

A customer found a skimming device on an ATM at the GTE Financial Credit Union at 711 Dale Mabry Highway S in Tampa. It was found on February 11.

The cameras on the ATM show the skimmer was placed on the machine just after 2:00 p.m. The photos show the supect as a white male in his mid 30's with brown hair. The type of vehicle he was driving is unknown.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

(Photo: Kelly)

