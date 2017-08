(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

PASCO COUNTY -- A man who ran from a Baker Act facility has been located.

Bradley Jamaine Ransom was located by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Thursday, August 24.

Bradley ran from the Baker Act facility on west S.R. 54.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office thanked the public in a Facebook post, thanking them for helping locate Bradley.

