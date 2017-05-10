Mother manatee, calf removed from New Port Richey canal

Two manatees were rescued Wednesday after they became trapped in an enclosed canal system near a mobile home park in New Port Richey. Kathy Kilgore photo

NEW PORT RICHEY — An mother and a calf manatee were evacuated from a canal on Wednesday after repairs to a culvert cut off their access to the Pithlachascotee River.

The manatees were taken to Lowry Park Zoo for rehab and eventual release back into the wild.

The manatees became stuck in the canals of Harbor View Mobile Manor in New Port Richey last week after city workers repaired a culvert leading to the Pithlachascotee River, cutting off their only exit. Wildlife workers had to coral the animals to a corner of the canal where they captured them with a net.

The monthsold calf was in good condition, but the mother had a badly scarred tail from what conservation experts believe was a run-in with a boat propeller.

