Manatee Co. corrections deputy killed in crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Manatee County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning.
According to the MCSO Facebook page, Corrections Deputy Shaun Feverston died after being involved in the crash.
Manatee County left the following statement:
"Our MCSO family lost one of our own today, Corrections Deputy Shaun Feverston was killed this morning in a traffic crash. Our deepest condolences during this difficult time to the Feverston family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
