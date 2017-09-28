Manatee Co. corrections deputy killed in crash

(Photo: MCSO)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Manatee County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning.

According to the MCSO Facebook page, Corrections Deputy Shaun Feverston died after being involved in the crash.

Manatee County left the following statement:

"Our MCSO family lost one of our own today, Corrections Deputy Shaun Feverston was killed this morning in a traffic crash. Our deepest condolences during this difficult time to the Feverston family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

