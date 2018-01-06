Manatee Co. couple taking tree house case to Supreme Court

The Angelinos said they were assured by code enforcement that the $20,000 tree house was OK. WTSP photo

A Manatee County treehouse dispute could end up in the highest court in the land.

According to the New York Post, Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen have taken their dispute with Holmes Beach authorities over their two-story, $20,000 treehouse to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices have not said whether they will take up the case.

The controversy has been brewing for years. The couple built the treehouse in 2011 without a permit, saying a former building official told them they didn't need one.

The couple's attorney told the Post they admit it's a longshot that the justices will hear their case.

