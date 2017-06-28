Manatee Co. mom accused of burning son's foot to punish him for wetting the bed

Derby Sanon is being charged with aggravated child abuse.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A mom is being accused of burning her three-year-old son's foot with a hot iron after her son showed up to daycare with a fresh blister on the bottom of his foot.

The three-year-old victim was questioned by officials at the daycare when he told them that his mom was punishing him for wetting the bed.

The daycare officials passed the information along to the sheriff's office, who confronted the victim's mother that evening.

The mother, identified as 28-year-old Derby Sanon, admitted to deputies that it was a form of punishment for her son. She told deputies she was unaware that the hot iron would cause blistering.

Sanon has since been charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.

© 2017 WTSP-TV