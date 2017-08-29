Manatee Co. Sheriff investigating after 20-year-old found dead

(Photo: Google Maps)

MANATEE COUNTY -- Bradenton deputies are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead in his care behind a shopping plaza.

The sheriff's office says Cory Iwanski was last seen by his mother Saturday and had not heard from him two days. She notified authorities that he was missing.

Early Tuesday morning, Iwanski was found dead in a vehicle behind the Cedar Plaza in Bradenton. Deputies say the man had trauma to his body and foul play is suspected.

No further information was released. Manatee County Sheriff's Office says they will provide more information at a later time.

© 2017 WTSP-TV