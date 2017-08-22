Manatee County commissioners vote to move Confederate monument

Manatee County commissioners have voted to move a Confederate monument from the front of its historic courthouse.
The vote was 4-3.
The motion that was approved calls for public input on where to move the monument.
The vote comes one day after protests and counter-protests at the monument site.
The county put up walls around the monument on Friday to protect it turning Monday's protest.
