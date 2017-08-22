WTSP
Manatee County commissioners vote to move Confederate monument

10News Staff , WTSP 4:34 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

Manatee County commissioners have voted to move a Confederate monument from the front of its historic courthouse.

The vote was 4-3.

The motion that was approved calls for public input on where to move the monument.

The vote comes one day after protests and counter-protests at the monument site.

The county put up walls around the monument on Friday to protect it turning Monday's protest.

