Manatee County declares burning ban

Several counties have declared a burn ban.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County commissioners have declared a burning ban on Tuesday.

Nearly two dozen counties have declared burn bans due to fire conditions.

The local state of emergency allows some outdoor activities like outdoor cookers or grills as long as the events are supervised.

Commissioners have adopted a local burn ban. Here's a list of things that're now prohibited until the ban is lifted. pic.twitter.com/dN6FiZDVfN — Manatee County Gvt (@ManateeGov) April 25, 2017

