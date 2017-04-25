WTSP
Manatee County declares burning ban

10News WTSP , WTSP 9:49 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County commissioners have declared a burning ban on Tuesday.

Nearly two dozen counties have declared burn bans due to fire conditions.

The local state of emergency allows some outdoor activities like outdoor cookers or grills as long as the events are supervised.

