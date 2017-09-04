Manatee Co. deputies arrest man in connection to murder

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County detectives arrested Jacob Brian Harris, 20, in connection with the death of Cory Iwanski.

Harris is charged with murder and booked into the Manatee County Jail today.

Cory Iwanski was last seen on August 26th by his mother.

She tried to contact him several times over the next two days and finally called police on the 28th to report him missing.

Iwanski was found dead in a vehicle on the 29th.

Evidence points to homicide, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking for information on the drivers of three vehicles that were in the area where Iwanski was found.

Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).

