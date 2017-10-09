WTSP
Manatee county sheriff asks for help finding missing person

PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 63-year-old Hispanic man, Pedro Martinez-Nadal.

Martinez-Nadal is currently taking medication for a mental disorder. 

He went outside his home in Palmetto to work on his car and has not been seen since.

His car is a blue 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida license plate: H-K-C-A-9-6.

If you have information, please call the Manatee County Sheriff at 941-747-3011.

