Manatee county sheriff asks for help finding missing person

(Photo: WTSP)

PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 63-year-old Hispanic man, Pedro Martinez-Nadal.

Martinez-Nadal is currently taking medication for a mental disorder.

He went outside his home in Palmetto to work on his car and has not been seen since.

His car is a blue 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida license plate: H-K-C-A-9-6.

If you have information, please call the Manatee County Sheriff at 941-747-3011.

© 2017 WTSP-TV