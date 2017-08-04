Manatee deputies seek info on missing 2-month-old boy

Kristian Brommeland Jr. is believed to be with his father, Kristian Robert Brommeland, 20.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 2-month-old baby.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

