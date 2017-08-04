WTSP
Close

Manatee deputies seek info on missing 2-month-old boy

10News Staff , WTSP 10:50 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 2-month-old baby.

Kristian Brommeland Jr. is believed to be with his father, Kristian Robert Brommeland, 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.   

 

