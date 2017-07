Megan Blakey, 4, is believed to be with her father, Michael.

Manatee County Child Protection investigators are seeking a 4-year-old girl.

Megan Blakey may be with her father, Michael E. Blakey, 30, officials say.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her father is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011

