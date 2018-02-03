12-year-old Bradenton boy reported missing

Leonel Corona was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at Astro Skate at 3611 3rd Street West. (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Bradenton boy.

Leonel Corona was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at Astro Skate at 3611 3rd Street West. The boy’s father dropped him off at the skate park.

When the father returned to pick his son up around 11 p.m. Friday, he was told Corona left with a friend.

The sheriff’s office describes him as 5’3” and about 80 pounds with a Mohawk. He was wearing a green shirt, black jacket and khaki pants.

Corona’s family also suspected the boy went to his girlfriend’s house, but he was not there.

Anyone with information on Corona’s whereabouts is asked to call (941)747-3011.

