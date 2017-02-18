4-month-old seriously injured in crash in Manatee County

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Cherokee Jeep was parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and 44th Ave. E. on Friday around 7:35 p.m.

A vehicle traveling north on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in the outside lane did not notice the vehicle and collided with the left side of the back of the Jeep, pushing it further into the shoulder.

The 29-year-old driver of the second vehicle had no reported injuries. The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep had minor injuries. The 14-year-old passenger of the Jeep had no reported injuries as well, but the 4-month-old infant passenger of the Jeep had serious injuries from the crash and was sent to be treated at John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

