FHP: All NB lanes of I-75 in Manatee Co. blocked due to serious crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- There has been a serious crash which has blocked all three northbound lanes reported on I-75 (SR-93) at mile marker 219.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there are an unknown amount of cars involved in the crash and there have been several reported ejections due to the crash. FHP is requesting drivers to take alternate routes.

