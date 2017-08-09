Arrest made in Longboat Key resort double homicide

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla - An arrest was made Wednesday in the killing of two employees at Zota Beach Resort.

Darryl Hanna Jr. is facing charges of armed robbery and second-degree murder for the Aug. 4 killings of Timothy Hurley, 59, a front desk manager, and Kevin Carter, 51, a security guard.

Their bodies were found by a hotel guest.

Hanna was arrested without incident at a home in East Bradenton by Longobat Key police and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators released surveillance video of a man, who while walking by the hotel bar and holding a gun, stops, looks at the camera and uses his finger to indicate a neck being slashed.

Another surveillance clip shows the man walking out of the resort with a cash drawer.

