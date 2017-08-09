Bradenton mother receives 65 years for killing daughter, placing her in freezer

A year ago today the body of Janiya Thomas was found inside a cardboard box stuffed in a freezer in Bradenton. her mother, Keishanna Thomas, is charged with her murder.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A mother who faced life in prison for killing her 11-year-old daughter, then stuffing her body in a freezer, received 65 years in prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal.

Keishanna Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child abuse and abusing a dead body for killing her daughter, Janiya, in 2015, padlocking the refrigerator shut and leaving it at her mother's house.

Thomas accepted the plea deal just days before her trial to spare her children from testifying, she said.

“The 65 year sentence effectively places Keishanna Thomas away from the rest of Manatee County and particularly children for the rest of her life,” Assistant State Attorney Arthur Brown said.

Janiya's death exposed problems in the state's child protection system, resulting in seven workers with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s child protective investigation unit being disciplined. Weekly meetings now take place at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to review high profile cases.

The incident also resulted in discussion regarding children like Janiya, who was homeschooled and had a history with the system, receiving extra attention from investigators through more frequent welfare checks.

But nearly two years later, there is still no law mandating it.

“I'm a little disappointed that more didn't get done at the state level to create guidelines and structure so that something like this doesn't happen again,” said State Sen. Darryl Rouson (D - St. Petersburg).

Thomas said nothing as she exited the courtroom on Wednesday - the same silence she has maintained since her arrest.

“She's trying to probably just get in that mindset let go of life, her children, and going to watch is fixing to deal with,” said Wayne Washington, a cousin. “But, still, it still doesn't justify her not saying anything to her family or just telling her kids I love them, I'm sorry for what I did.”

There had also been talk about children like Janiya, who are homeschooled and have a history with the system - receiving extra attention from investigators by conducting welfare checks more frequently.

But nearly two years later, there is still no law mandating it.

“I'm a little disappointed that more didn't get done at the state level to create guidelines and structure so that something like this doesn't happen again,” said State Senator Darryl Rouson from St. Petersburg.

© 2017 WTSP-TV