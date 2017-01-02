Kahlil Mustafa Graves, 46 (Photo: Bradenton Police Department)

UPDATE: Police have located Graves.

He was found at the Baxter Motel located in the 3500 block of West 14th St with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to Blake Hospital where he remains in the ICU.

PREVIOUS:

The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man.

46-year-old Kahlil Mustafa Graves can be described as an African-American male, 6’0”, 165 lbs, with bald/short hair and wearing unknown clothing.

Graves was last seen riding a gray and red mountain bike in an unknown direction of travel. He was last seen by his father on December 30, 2016. Graves left a suicide note at his home and stole several items from his father’s home before disappearing -- including a loaded Taurus Tracker revolver 357.

Graves is believed to be in possession of the loaded Taurus Tracker 357 revolver. If you happen to see Graves, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone having further information with regard to this case is asked to call any of the following numbers: Bradenton Police Detective at 941-932-9300 or Detective Lixa Moyett at 941-932-9309.

