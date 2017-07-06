Child among three injured in Bradenton house shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a Thursday house shooting where three people were injured, including a child.
Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who left the home on the 1900 block of 6th Avenue East in a car.
Three people were injured, and at least two were shot, according to Bradenton police. One of the people shot was a child.
Refresh this story for the latest updates.
