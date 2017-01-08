Fatal pedestrian crash leaves one dead in Bradenton

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling down State Rd 683, starting to merge into the left turning lane south of 34th Ave. Dr. E. around 6:42 p.m. on Saturday.

As the vehicle made its approach to the left, a passenger not walking in a crosswalk walked in front of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The left of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, leaving them with serious injuries.

57-year-old Maria Escobar was sent to be treated at the Manatee Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her sustained injuries.

(© 2017 WTSP)