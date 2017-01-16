Daredevil Nik Wallenda, circus won't end with Ringling Bro. (Photo: WTSP)

PALMETTO, Fla. -- The weekend announcement of the closing of Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus has taken many by surprise.

The shows cancelation is also hard for the Sarasota community. The Ringling circus is deeply rooted in Sarasota history.

The Ringling Brothers circus is part of Sarasota’s history thanks to brothers and John Ringling. There’s Ringling Boulevard, Ringling Causeway Bridge, the Circus Ring of fame on St. Armands, there’s the Ringling museum and John Ringling’s home Ca’ d’Zan.

Sarasota was once the winter home to The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus and still is to countless circus performers like daredevil Nik Wallenda.

“Heartbroken, shed a few tears that night. This is history. My family started performing in the 1780’s. We wouldn’t be in America if not for John Ringling bringing them over from Cuba,” says Wallenda.

Wallenda says Ringling Brothers’s closing may be partly because it wasn’t relatable anymore. “If you want to bring in that newer audience, that’s how you do it; you have to embrace it and adjust with the times. I think Ringling struggled with that transition of changing with the times,” says Wallenda.

He adds, “When I walked Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon it was like 'hey there’s a guy with a wife and 3 kids raising them bringing kids to school in the morning but has a unique occupation' it’s relatable.”

Feld Entertainment blames high operating costs and declining ticket sales made worse by removing elephants from the shows last year.

Feld says they are working to help the more than 400 employees and performers find new work and new homes for the 100-plus animals in the two touring shows.

Along with The Greatest Show on Earth, there has been smaller circuses across the country that will continue and keep this century-old tradition alive.

Wallenda will perform next month in Circus Sarasota and possibly break another world record with a new pyramid act. Wallenda says it’s his new goal to also keep the circus along with the Wallenda name thriving for future generations.

Wallenda says, “We have the most resilient industry in the world in my opinion…What we do is inspiring, awesome, dangerous, risky, clowns providing laughter -- a little bit of everything,” says Wallenda.

While this is the end of an era, it is the beginning of a new one. He says, “The circus will continue on. The circus was around hundreds of years before Ringling Brothers was ever founded and it will continue for hundreds of years.”

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus last stop in the Bay area will be for 8 shows from January 25th - 29th at Amalie Arena.

The circus' last show will be in May in New York.

