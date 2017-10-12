Deputies: Missing, endangered felon sent texts threatening to kill woman

Davion Swilley, 22, is on the run from the Manatee County Sherrif's Office. (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Deputies are asking people to give them a call if they come across a suspect on the run.

Police say 22-year-old Davion Swilley of Bradenton is a bi-polar felon carrying weapons and could be dangerous, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release.

He is upset after some domestic issues and has sent threatening texts about himself and the mother of his child.

Swilley last was seen driving a white 2008 Chevy Cobalt with a Florida license plate of Y25WYL.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 941-747-3011 or by calling 911.

