Man, 61, dead after being found face down in flood water after his wheelchair tipped over

MANATEE COUNTY -- A 61-year-old man is dead after the sheriff's office says he was found facedown in water with his wheelchair tipped over next to him.

Deputies say the man was found face down in the roadway in about 6 inches of water because of recent flooding.

Emergency responders tried live saving measures but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

