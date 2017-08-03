Man arrested in Manatee County killing

Police, crime scene (Photo: The Associated Press)

SARASOTA, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday for killing a person whose body was found inside a vehicle, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Karrie Lee Sanderson was acquaintances with Melquisedec or Melquisedc Bentancourt, 27, who he is accused of killing, authorities said.

Investigators were not sure of the spelling of Bentancourt's first name.

Bentancourt's body was found at a parking lot of a business on the 7400 block of North Tamiami Trail at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to a shots fired call, the department said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV