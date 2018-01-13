Manatee County allows family to keep playhouse for daughter

The Przybyla family spent about $5,000 and three months building a playground for their daughter Layla. (Photo: WTSP)

ELLENTON, Fla. – Manatee County has given an Ellenton couple at the center of a zoning dispute last month permission to keep a playhouse for their 3-year-old girl.

The county issued a permit to the Przybyla family, who spent about $5,000 and three months building a playhouse for their daughter Layla.

“It is with much joy we share that Layla gets to continue to host tea parties, dress up as a princess and play with her friends in her playhouse,” the father Jason Pryzbyla said in a statement. “Yesterday, Manatee County issued the permit we applied for in August of 2017 after county officials sat down and took another look at the code and saw that the code does in fact allow Layla to have her playhouse on her adjoining vacant lot.”

Initially, a neighbor complained to the county about the location of the playhouse. Any structure on a vacant lot must have a permit, according to a county zoning ordinance. The Przybylas own the lot separately from their home’s lot next door.

Before building the playhouse, the Przybyla had an attorney check with the county.

