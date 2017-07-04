Manatee County deputies looking for missing endangered man with cancer

Anyone who knows of Donald Joseph Kay's whereabouts is asked to call the police. (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Manatee County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man with cancer.

Donald Joseph Kay, 57, called a longtime friend in Pinellas County around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Manatee Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kay told the friend his cancer had returned, and he had to “handle it his way.”

The friend called law enforcement after not hearing from Kay for a full day.

Anyone who knows of Kay’s whereabouts is asked to call (941)747-3011.

