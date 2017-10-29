Manatee County: Missing woman believed to be endangered

Amanda Everage (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman believed to be endangered.

Amanda Everage, 36, last was seen around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. She is driving a gold 2007 Dodge Nitro with a Florida plate of Z73 APK.

She is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Everage has short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV