Manatee County: Missing woman believed to be endangered

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman believed to be endangered.
Amanda Everage, 36, last was seen around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. She is driving a gold 2007 Dodge Nitro with a Florida plate of Z73 APK.
She is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Everage has short brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
