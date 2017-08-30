Manatee County to offer sandbags Friday for rainy weekend

Don't fill the sandbags, and make sure you stack them like bricks by overlapping the seams. WTSP photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County government will be offering sandbags in preparation for what could be a very rainy weekend.

The sandbags will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Sandbags will be available at five locations:

Buffalo Creek Park located at 7550 69th St. E. in Palmetto

G.T. Bray Park located at 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W. in Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Park located at 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Bradenton

Stormwater Ops. located at 5511 39th St. E. in Bradenton

Rubonia Community Center located at 1309 72nd St. E. in Palmetto

Emergency Management's Chief Sherilynn Burris said, "With more rain expected, we want to make sure affected residents have access to sandbags to prevent additional damage."

For more information, check out the Manatee County Government website or call (941) 748-4501.

© 2017 WTSP-TV