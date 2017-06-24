Manatee deputies seek missing man

Manatee County deputies are seeking a Bradenton man who may be a danger to himself.

Richard Kealey, 48, was last seen about 6 p.m. at his home in the 5700 block of 17th Street. He sent text messages to a family member saying he was upset and was going to harm himself.

Deputies say he has been having trouble dealing with personal and professional issues.

His family doesn't know where he's at.

He is 5-foot-8 and about 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a white 2011 Jeep Wrangler with Florida tag CRIU33 and a light bar attached to the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriffs Office at (941) 747-3011 or local law enforcement.

