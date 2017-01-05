Local man's dog euthanized early despite Animal Services 5 day hold (Photo: WTSP)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- “That was my best friend. I've had him since he was 10-weeks-old. [It's been] just the two of us for 17 years,” says Matt Van Vranken about his 17-year-old lab mix named Boni.

But within 24 hours, just three days before Christmas, Matt’s dog Boni was gone for good. He was euthanized at Manatee County Animal services.

“I was devastated,” says Matt. MCAS’s policy is to hold strays for 5 days. Matt says, “Obviously they don’t do that.”

Boni ran away December 21. He had no collar or microchip. A kind citizen picked him up and took him to emergency care. Manatee Animal Services Veterinarian Carmen Lucena examined the black lab mix and wrote he had a “poor quality of life” due to a long list of medical problems and age.

Matt says, “He wasn’t going to run a sprint but he was ok.”

MCAS says Lucena ordered the dog euthanized the next day despite the county’s 5-day hold policy for strays. Also, Boni’s intake sheet noted a case review for December 26, 5 days after he was found.

“I think the real reason was the holiday. They didn’t want animals that took extra care while staff was out,” says Matt. He adds, “I know his time was limited, but that’s my decision not someone else’s”

Manatee animal services investigated why Boni was euthanized before the 5-day hold on strays was up and determined it had violated its own protocol.”

The Manatee County Animal Services’ Chief released a statement:

“This was an isolated incident, but the breach of protocol in such a sensitive area of operation is unacceptable. In addition to personnel changes that have been made, I will be consulting with area veterinary experts to implement an additional set of procedures to further ensure that this situation is not repeated. There is nothing more important to me than the welfare of the animals in our care.”

Brown says MCAS veterinarian Carmen Lucena is no longer with MCAS. Lucena's last day was December 29.

Matt says, “Everybody has to have time to find their animal. All it would have taken was to follow the 5-day rule and he’d still be here.”

MCAS, says Matt, denied him the chance to be with his best friend at the end. He says shedding a tear, “Just so I could have looked into his eyes he would known I was with him…daddy was with him.”

The Chief of the Animal Services Division issued this statement:

On Dec. 21 a stray 18 year old black lab was brought to the Bradenton Vet Emergency by a concerned citizen. The dog spent the night at the Emergency Room. The following morning, Dec. 22, the dog was transferred to Manatee County Animal Services and examined by our staff veterinarian. Upon examination, the veterinarian determined the dog was suffering. In accordance with Ordinance 12-10 Section 2-4-19 (D), the dog was humanely euthanized.



MCAS has a 5-day stray hold period for stray dogs. Because this dog was humanely euthanized prior to the stray period, we gave this our full attention as we conducted an investigation.



After a thorough investigation, we have concluded that MCAS protocols regarding the euthanasia of stray animals were not followed. Those protocols reflect our organizational philosophy that the euthanasia of animals is a serious matter and should only be considered as a last option.



This was an isolated incident, but the breach of protocol in such a sensitive area of operation is unacceptable. In addition to personnel changes that have been made, I will be consulting with area veterinary experts to implement an additional set of procedures to further ensure that this situation is not repeated.



There is nothing more important to me than the welfare of the animals in our care. The reputation of MCAS in our community demands that we remain accountable for our actions. As always, thank you for your care and concern for the homeless animals of Manatee County.

This story is a good reminder to microchip your pet and once it's microchipped, do the paperwork so your pet is registered.

But the humane society says that shouldn't be the only form of I.D. for your pet. A vet's office or shelter can scan for a microchip, but your neighbor down the street can't! That's why you can never go wrong with the classic collar and tag.

(© 2017 WTSP)