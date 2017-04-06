WTSP
Manatee SWAT responding to reported shooting in Bradenton

10News Staff , WTSP 9:40 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is investigating reports of a shooting at a mobile home park in Bradenton. Local schools have been placed on lockdown as a standard precaution.

At approximately 7:45 Thursday morning, deputies responded to a possible shooting at 570 5th Ave W. in Bradenton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male was in the clubhouse, possibly with another male subject.

Police aren't certain whether a shooting occurred. SWAT is on scene and the investigation continues.

Stay with 10News for more on this breaking story.

 

