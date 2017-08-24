Manatee Co. Sheriff's Office locate missing and endangered woman

(Photo: MCSO)

UPDATE: Sarah Bakely has been located and is in good health, deputies say.

***

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered 24-year-old woman.

Sarah Bakley was last seen walking on the 4200 block of 18th St. W. in Bradenton Thursday around 12:45 p.m.

Bakley is described as being around 5'2" tall, she is seven months pregnant, and has brown hair which was last in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a teal or blue shirt with blue jean capri style pants.

Anyone with information, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

© 2017 WTSP-TV