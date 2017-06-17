MCSO looking for missing and endangered 14-year-old girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 14-year-old from Manatee Children's Services was reported missing Saturday evening.

14-year-old Autumn Schimmelpfenning was last seen wearing a gray hoodie at the Manatee Children's Services group located at 4812 23rd St. W. in Bradenton.

She is a white female who is around 4'6" tall and around 95 pounds.

She is known to have emotional issues and has hurt herself in the past.

Ay information, contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

© 2017 WTSP-TV