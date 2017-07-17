Missing 45-year-old Manatee County man found

(Photo: MCSO)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office was looking for a missing and endangered man last seen leaving a Manatee County residence Monday afternoon.

45-year-old Michael Sweeney was reported missing after leaving a residence located in the 1100 block of 65th Ave. West. Sweeney has since been found safely.

For more information, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

© 2017 WTSP-TV