MCSO looking for missing, endangered man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office continues to search for 25-year-old Jonathan Krainin.

He was last seen leaving his friend's house Saturday, March 4th. His friends told deputies that he was acting strange and he is known to have depression. He also recently broke up with his girlfriend.

The last time Krainin's friends heard from him, he texted them to tell them goodbye and the last phone call he made was around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He has been identified as having slightly bushier hair than in the photo provided and he no longer had facial hair the last time he was seen.

He was last seen driving his 2010 blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with the license tag GQIG42.

Any information, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

