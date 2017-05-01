MCSO searching for missing and endangered 15-year-old girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for 15-year-old Elizabeth Wisdom.

She ran away from her parents after getting mad at them and has not been seen since. She is need of her medication.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jean shorts, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her hair is long and is shaved on the sides.

Any information on her location, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

