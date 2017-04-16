WTSP
MCSO searching for missing and endangered man

10News Staff , WTSP 11:06 PM. EDT April 16, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 51-year-old white male who was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday. 

Brian Amon needs his medication for a health condition. He is a resident of Southwood Village and he resides at 5700 18th St. West.

He is described as six-foot tall, weighing around 200 pounds, and was last seen with blue jeans, a dark colored baseball hat, and with gray Nike shoes. He walks with a cane and wears glasses which has blue tape on them.  

Contact the MCSO with any information on his location at (941) 747-3011.

