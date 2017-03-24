Missing Manatee man with depression found dead

(Photo: MCSO)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The body of a Bradenton man who went missing on March 5 was discovered Wednesday night in east Manatee County.

Deputies said that Jonathan Krainin, 25, was not the victim of foul play and killed himself.

There were indications that Krainin was suicidal prior to him going missing.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Krainin was reportedly a victim of depression and had recently lost his job and girlfriend.

Krainin was last seen on March 4th after leaving a friend's house. He was reportedly acting paranoid and irrationally. He also sent texts to his friends saying goodbye.

© 2017 WTSP-TV