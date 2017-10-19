Missing South Carolina children, mom could be in Tampa Bay area

Drake Terrell, 2, (top left), and Laila Terrell, 5 (top right), are missing from Pickens County, South Carolina, along with their mom Siquanna Armstrong (bottom left). The Manatee County Sheriff's Office believes they could be traveling in a Chevy.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are working with law enforcement authorities in South Carolina to help find two missing children and their mother.

Laila Terrell, 5, and Drake Terrell, 2, are missing from Pickens County, South Carolina, along with their mother Siquanna Armstrong.

Sheriff’s deputies found a third missing child at a family member’s home Thursday morning.

There is a court order in South Carolina ordering for the children be taken into custody if found.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office believes both Terrell children and Armstrong could be traveling in a Chevy.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the police.

