Mosaic to expand phosphate mining in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. - Despite months of protests, Mosaic will be expanding its phosphate mining operation in Manatee County.

The move follows three days of hearings, including two days of public hearings and dozens of questions from commissioners such as this one from commissioner Betsy Benac:, “Why do you think you have the right to rezone the property for mining?”

Commissioners approved, 5 to 2, Mosaic’s application to rezone 3,600 additional acres to continue phosphate mining in northeast Manatee County between Myakka City and Duette.

Opponents say the decision sends the public the wrong message.

“(It means) that the little man doesn’t have a voice. I lose my organic status. I can’t maintain it with a phosphate mine next door,” said Garret Ramy, an organic farmer.

Ricky Mafera lives across from Mosaic’s Wingate mining property and plans to fight the decision.

“I’m gonna go after Mosaic and Manatee County," he vowed. "Manatee County told me it would be protective land." When asked if he will take the county and Mosaic to court he said, "Whatever I have to do.”

A top concern for protestors and the two dissenting commissioners is the drinking water supply, especially in the Peace River. Mosaic says they have studies to back their claims that the water will not be threatened.

“There’s no causal link between any health issues from phosphate mining linked to public health. That’s the assurance,” said Bart Arrington, Senior Manager for Land Development at Mosaic.

Mosaic did withdraw its request for some waivers, including a reduction in property setback for pipes near wetlands and adjacent to Duette Park. Mosaic’s move allowed commissioners to approve their application for its mining master plan.

“We’ve been good neighbors to our residents and we’re open to discussing everything with you," Arrington said.

The county attorney advised commissioners not to speak about this issue for 30 days. Throughout the hearing Wednesday, commissioners spoke of possible legal action against the county.

