Motorcyclist dies in Bradenton crash

A 36-year-old Bradenton man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV failing to yield the right way while leaving a restaurant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that Chad M. Stephens was traveling southbound on North Tamiami Trail in Bradenton when a Cadillac SUV driven by 63-year-old Robert J. Jones pulled out of a McDonald's restaurant and attempted to cross the southbound lanes and turn north.

Stephens' motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP's investigation continues.

