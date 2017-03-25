WTSP
Close

Motorcyclist dies in Bradenton crash

10News Staff , WTSP 12:28 PM. EDT March 25, 2017

A 36-year-old Bradenton man died Saturday morning when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV failing to yield the right way while leaving a restaurant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that Chad M. Stephens was traveling southbound on North Tamiami Trail in Bradenton when a Cadillac SUV driven by 63-year-old Robert J. Jones pulled out of a McDonald's restaurant and attempted to cross the southbound lanes and turn north.

Stephens' motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP's investigation continues.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Motorcyclist dies a day after St. Pete crash

WTSP

Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in east Tampa

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories