Palmetto police ask for help finding missing woman

PALMETTO, Fla. – The Palmetto Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing person.

Danielle Ashcraft, 27, was last seen at the Walmart at 508 10th Street East last Saturday around 7:09 p.m.

Police said a woman pictured in surveillance photos wearing a pink shirt was seen with Ashcraft at the Walmart, but the two left separately.

A man in a white pickup truck picked up Ashcraft from Walmart.

Palmetto police said Ashcraft hasn't contacted her family for several days, which is unusual for her.

Anyone with information on Ashcraft’s whereabouts is asked to call Palmetto police at (941)721-2000 or (727)4587 extension 6125.

